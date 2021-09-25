Baltimore events coming soon

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baltimore:

Fresh Pressed Fitness Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1216 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Good Part & Co. is turning 1 - and to commemorate this milestone we are hosting a FREE fitness event for all our current and future Good Par

2021 AIA Baltimore and BAF Excellence in Design Awards Celebration Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

2021 AIA Baltimore and BAF Excellence in Design Awards Celebration

World Oddities Expo Presents: Masquerade "The New Abnormal" Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

HALLOWEEN IS IN BALTIMORE THIS YEAR! Costume encouraged! Live entertainment, vendors, oddities, workshops, guest presenters and more!

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Baltimore Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Baltimore, MD 21201

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

The Future Earth: Book Discussion Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

On the occasion of Climate Prep Week, let's examine this hopeful book about climate change and our resilience in the midst of it.