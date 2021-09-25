CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore events coming soon

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 7 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baltimore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNA0V_0c7uYUEX00

Fresh Pressed Fitness

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1216 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Good Part & Co. is turning 1 - and to commemorate this milestone we are hosting a FREE fitness event for all our current and future Good Par

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Kk85_0c7uYUEX00

2021 AIA Baltimore and BAF Excellence in Design Awards Celebration

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

2021 AIA Baltimore and BAF Excellence in Design Awards Celebration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxgTf_0c7uYUEX00

World Oddities Expo Presents: Masquerade "The New Abnormal"

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

HALLOWEEN IS IN BALTIMORE THIS YEAR! Costume encouraged! Live entertainment, vendors, oddities, workshops, guest presenters and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qULuP_0c7uYUEX00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Baltimore

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Baltimore, MD 21201

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hYrc_0c7uYUEX00

The Future Earth: Book Discussion

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

On the occasion of Climate Prep Week, let's examine this hopeful book about climate change and our resilience in the midst of it.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.
LANCASTER, CA
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
839
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy