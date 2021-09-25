CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5v0x_0c7uYST500

Hirokazu Kore’eda: Still Walking

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Loyola Drive, Fairfield, CT 06824

All screenings are on the Fairfield University campus in the Kelley Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9aJI_0c7uYST500

Open House for 4059 Park Avenue Fairfield CT 06825

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Price: $694,999, beds: 5, baths: 4, square_feet: 2850, address: 4059 Park Avenue Avenue, Stratfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwrKP_0c7uYST500

Irish History Lecture -Ireland and Irish America: Easter Rising to WWII

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

The interaction between Irish and Irish Americans as both groups struggled to create an identity during the period from WW1 and WW2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G56gt_0c7uYST500

BTCC: Bigelow Tea Community Challenge

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT

Bigelow Tea Community Challenge information, race results, race date, and race distances. 3K, 5K (Road Race).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SV4EA_0c7uYST500

Asado On The Patio 2021

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4180 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06824

We’re firing up the grill for our annual 'farewell to summer' feast on the patio.

Fairfield County Charter

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fairfield, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.
