Fairfield calendar: Events coming up

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Hirokazu Kore’eda: Still Walking Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Loyola Drive, Fairfield, CT 06824

All screenings are on the Fairfield University campus in the Kelley Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Open House for 4059 Park Avenue Fairfield CT 06825 Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Price: $694,999, beds: 5, baths: 4, square_feet: 2850, address: 4059 Park Avenue Avenue, Stratfield

Irish History Lecture -Ireland and Irish America: Easter Rising to WWII Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

The interaction between Irish and Irish Americans as both groups struggled to create an identity during the period from WW1 and WW2

BTCC: Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT

Bigelow Tea Community Challenge information, race results, race date, and race distances. 3K, 5K (Road Race).

Asado On The Patio 2021 Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4180 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06824

We’re firing up the grill for our annual 'farewell to summer' feast on the patio.