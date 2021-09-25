Events on the Seattle calendar

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Seattle calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seattle:

Power of Vagus Nerve: Secret Weapon Against Stress Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Seattle, WA 98101

3hr Online Workshop focused on the Power of Vagus Nerve: The Secret Weapon to Stress for $90

[Live] Hybrid Care: Meeting Campus Mental Health Demand Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 808 Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Join the conversation about protocols, third-party vetting, and implementing successful remote care on your campus.

Speed Dating - Seattle Singles Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98101

The Fun Single throws weekly singles mixers and speed dating events in Seattle ( https://thefun.singles/seattle ) for different age groups.Every week on Friday we get together with the team and randomly pick applicants from The Waiting List and send them a free ticket to our upcoming Speed Dating events for 20s30s, 30s 40s and 45+ age groups.If you want to attend an event in three weeks please get a ticket to the Waiting List event for that week.IMPORTANT:Getting a ticket means you're on the Wai

2nd IBDHorizons Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Symposium Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 721 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

This is a one-day hybrid CME activity hosted in-person and virtually for Advanced Practice Providers in the Pacific Northwest region.

41st Seattle International Comedy Competition Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

Laugh your night away at the real Last Comic Standing, the 41stAnnual Seattle International Comedy Competition!