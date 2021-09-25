Dallas Cowboys lose another defender for Philadelphia Eagles game due to COVID-19

The Eagles will play on Monday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are the game predictions from Eagles beat writers for Week 3. The Cowboys are banged up. They could be without as many as six starters if receiver Amari Cooper is unable to play through a rib injury. The Eagles have injury issues, as well, with Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks out. And tight end Zach Ertz is questionable after being placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, although it’s not like he’s been a huge part of the offense (just four targets through two games).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO