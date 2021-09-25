CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix calendar: Events coming up

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phoenix:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qYUb_0c7uYOBP00

THE GARDEN

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:59 PM

Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

THE GARDEN - live in Phoenix! December 10th 2021 at Crescent Ballroom

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0feF_0c7uYOBP00

The Simply A.W.E Experience

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1650 N 95th Ln, Phoenix, AZ

The Simply A.W.E Experience will feature a variety of local small businesses in Arizona. Come out and shop and support the amazing line up of small business owners. Enjoy some refreshments on us...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wANip_0c7uYOBP00

Colony House VIP Experience // Phoenix, AZ Nov 08

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 308 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmhyu_0c7uYOBP00

State Candidates & Elected Officials Meet & Greet/Petition Signing

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Meet and Greet/Petition Signing with State Candidates! Please bring your state identification card (ID) and a mask for public safety!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpIUs_0c7uYOBP00

Copy of Halloween House of Legends Featuring Spice1

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 50 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

This is a 18+ over event showcasing Hiphop legends along with new artists

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Top homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't miss out on this amazing property! Only minutes from the I-10 and 202 it's an ideal location. The first thing you'll notice
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix news digest: Top stories today

(PHOENIX, AZ) The news in Phoenix never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

This is the cheapest gas in Phoenix right now

(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gurus Grace LLC at 1949 E Osborn Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

House-hunt Phoenix: What’s on the market

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
PHX Sun-Times

Sports wrap: Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Phoenix sports stories like these, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes on the Phoenix market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 4bd and 2bt rental beauty is ideally located for any physical and mental athletic surroundings with parks ,walkways,courts and bicycle routes.A easy access
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Colony House#Sun Oct 10#Hiphop
PHX Sun-Times

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Phoenix sports. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Life in Phoenix has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Trending local news in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) The news in Phoenix never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
PHX Sun-Times

Take a look at these homes on the market in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A Nice Remodel nearly completed located in Historic Uptown-Phoenix Resort Style Community - Maryland Parkway East! Enormous Grounds, Putting Green, Immense Pool, Clubhouse, Game
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Trending lifestyle headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Thursday has sun for Phoenix — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes

Comments / 0

Community Policy