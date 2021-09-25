CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas calendar: Events coming up

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dallas calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dallas:

Unplugged Brunch

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2533 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

Inviting everyone out to a social brunch full of food, music, and mimosas!

Technorotica Takeover at Clover Club (FREE EVENT)

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 2404 Cedar Springs Road, #Suite 400, Dallas, TX 75201

Join Technorotica at Clover Club in Uptown Dallas for an evening full of grooves.

AD EX Main Street Architecture Walking Tour

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Tour begins at Main Street Garden., Dallas, TX 75201

Beginning at Main Street Garden and its panoramic view of a time capsule of some of Dallas’ most important buildings, your trained tour guide will lead you on a walk and discussion of a variety of architectural icons, including the Adolphus Hotel, the Magnolia Building, the Statler Hilton, and the Wilson Building. Along the way, you’ll take a look at examples of Beaux Art, Art Deco, Post-Modern, Renaissance Revival and Victorian designs and how they were adapted specifically for a rapidly growin

A Taste of Two Legends - Morton's Dallas

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2222 McKinney Ave., Dallas, TX 75201

A Five Course Dinner Menu with Pairings from Jackson Family Wines' Esteemed Oregon Wineries.

“Get yo azz on!“ comedy roast show

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 211 North Ervay Street .suite9, Dallas, TX 75201

Memphis invades Dallas with the “Get yo azz on!” Comedy/battle tour! NOBODY SAFE!

