Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned and recalled
Woodford was optioned Friday but immediately recalled Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The unusual set of transactions should have minimal impact on Woodford, who's still scheduled to start Sunday against the Cubs. He was the player sent down when Dakota Hudson returned from an elbow injury Friday but was allowed to return just one day later when Justin Miller hit the injured list with an elbow injury of his own.www.cbssports.com
