Live events coming up in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Atlanta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlanta:

THE PURGE II : HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 236 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30303

Southern Hozpitality Ent & The WadeOnIt Show presents PURGE II: ROOFTOP HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Tronic Label Night with Christian Smith, Drunken Kong and Sam Wolfe Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Subtle Events presents Tronic Label Night with Christian Smith, Drunken Kong and Sam Wolfe

Sip 'N Shop ATL Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Come out and enjoy a day filled with live music, an endless shopping experience, drinks, and best of all ... UNLIMITED brunch!

Scholar's Day in Atlanta, GA Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Join NSHSS members, families, educators, and partners this fall in Atlanta, GA for a two-day educational conference.

Sex and Sensuality®: The Future is Now! Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 50 Lower Alabama St. SW, Suite 180, Atlanta, GA 30303

Sex and Sensuality’s Halloween Party! Perfect for date night, ladies night, birthday celebrations, or bachelorette and bachelor parties.