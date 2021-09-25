CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Live events coming up in Atlanta

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Atlanta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtsI3_0c7uYJlm00

THE PURGE II : HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 236 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, GA 30303

Southern Hozpitality Ent & The WadeOnIt Show presents PURGE II: ROOFTOP HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDzJd_0c7uYJlm00

Tronic Label Night with Christian Smith, Drunken Kong and Sam Wolfe

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Subtle Events presents Tronic Label Night with Christian Smith, Drunken Kong and Sam Wolfe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckWE6_0c7uYJlm00

Sip 'N Shop ATL

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Come out and enjoy a day filled with live music, an endless shopping experience, drinks, and best of all ... UNLIMITED brunch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X7C9_0c7uYJlm00

Scholar's Day in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Join NSHSS members, families, educators, and partners this fall in Atlanta, GA for a two-day educational conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxWsS_0c7uYJlm00

Sex and Sensuality®: The Future is Now!

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 50 Lower Alabama St. SW, Suite 180, Atlanta, GA 30303

Sex and Sensuality’s Halloween Party! Perfect for date night, ladies night, birthday celebrations, or bachelorette and bachelor parties.

