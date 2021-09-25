CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda, CA

Alameda events coming up

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 7 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUwqo_0c7uYIt300

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co.

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 651 West Tower Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Yoga + Beer at Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdvsG_0c7uYIt300

CameraMAN. photo exhibit

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2513 Blanding Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Four photographers and an 8ft sculpture of a man made out of cameras....and his dog.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbZgo_0c7uYIt300

Sazon Latin Food Festival

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 950 West Mall Square, Alameda, CA 94501

Dozens of curated food options from all over Latin America!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mYTh_0c7uYIt300

Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 703 Atlantic Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

This workshop will discuss the practical application of residential rental unit regulations in the City of Alameda.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9nrI_0c7uYIt300

Thick Thighs & Spooky Vibes

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

Are you looking to slide all night with your BOO, or get your freak on with TRICKS OR TREATS? 2021 Halloween costume yacht party.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sun Oct 10#Almanac Beer Co
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
418
Followers
564
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy