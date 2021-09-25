Alameda events coming up

(ALAMEDA, CA) Alameda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co. Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 651 West Tower Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Yoga + Beer at Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA

CameraMAN. photo exhibit Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2513 Blanding Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Four photographers and an 8ft sculpture of a man made out of cameras....and his dog.

Sazon Latin Food Festival Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 950 West Mall Square, Alameda, CA 94501

Dozens of curated food options from all over Latin America!

Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 703 Atlantic Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

This workshop will discuss the practical application of residential rental unit regulations in the City of Alameda.

Thick Thighs & Spooky Vibes Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

Are you looking to slide all night with your BOO, or get your freak on with TRICKS OR TREATS? 2021 Halloween costume yacht party.