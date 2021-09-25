Live events coming up in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

Art In The Garden, Open Studio Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Art In The Garden, Open Studio at Saratoga, ca, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 11:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 05:00 pm

49ers Fit Kids Training Camp! San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Address: 1600 Saratoga Avenue, #Suite 46, San Jose, CA 95129

This is a 45-minute class that incorporates stabilization, strength, and power exercises guaranteed to keep the little ones engaged!

Community Resilience: From Surviving to Thriving Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 19800-19824 Prospect Rd, Saratoga, CA

Interested in Sponsoring the event? Visit asknisa.org/sponsor. Join us for our annual event, Community Resilience: From Surviving to Thriving, with Noha Alshugairi, a Licensed Marriage & Family...

Think Academy G4 Math Competition -- Team Round San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1081 South De Anza Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95129

Please register as a team! Please Choose ONLY one time slot from one day. Get three people to form a team and design a name for your team!

Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic Saratoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 22801 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070

Spend the afternoon with Starting Arts families and staff to celebrate 20 years of stellar arts education and programming.