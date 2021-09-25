CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Events on the Milpitas calendar

 7 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Milpitas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxHuf_0c7uYFEs00

VIP Petcare at An-Jan Feed & Pet

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 111 So. Main St., Milpitas, CA 95035

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252JBQ_0c7uYFEs00

Sunday in the Park - Vista Montana Park

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4041 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95134

Sunday in the Park volunteer series at Vista Montana Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGEOs_0c7uYFEs00

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley's Cypress Center Tour

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4001 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95134

Visit the Cypress Center, one of our four facilities helping us serve an average of 500,000 people each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGcpf_0c7uYFEs00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsfTz_0c7uYFEs00

Live Music with Steve Siacotos — Big Dog Vineyards

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 4545 Felter Rd, Milpitas, CA

Our venue’s Front Lawn area has been reserved for a Private Event on this date during this timeframe.

Check out these Milpitas homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful remodeled home in Evergreen ( Hidden Glen Evergreen Subdivision) open floor plan , 2606 sft floor area and 7200 sft lot size .Kitchen
Lifestyle wrap: Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Top homes for sale in Milpitas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come and fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom triple wide home! Built in 2015, this is one of the largest
Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
