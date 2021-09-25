Events on the Milpitas calendar

(MILPITAS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Milpitas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:

VIP Petcare at An-Jan Feed & Pet Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 111 So. Main St., Milpitas, CA 95035

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Sunday in the Park - Vista Montana Park San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4041 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95134

Sunday in the Park volunteer series at Vista Montana Park!

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley's Cypress Center Tour San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4001 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95134

Visit the Cypress Center, one of our four facilities helping us serve an average of 500,000 people each month.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Live Music with Steve Siacotos — Big Dog Vineyards Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 4545 Felter Rd, Milpitas, CA

Our venue’s Front Lawn area has been reserved for a Private Event on this date during this timeframe.