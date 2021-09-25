Events on the Half Moon Bay calendar
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Half Moon Bay calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Half Moon Bay area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 321 Verde Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Locally-grown farm products will be highlighted at the As Fresh As It Gets Dinner
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: Stone Pine Rd & Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Join us for a fun day of FREE Live Music, Henna Tattoos, Face Painting, Caricatures, Inflatable Obstacle Course, Cornhole & more!!!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Please join me for this weekend showing. September 24 - 26. There will be a hand full of other artists at the gallery too, so there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information about...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
You can join us in our garden, Friday through Sunday from 12-5pm to enjoy some delicious wines and unwind in the garden. For those a bit more competitive, the afternoon can be spent with your...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 23000 Cabrillo Highway South, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Join us to learn more about Tunitas Creek Beach and our upcoming improvement project.
