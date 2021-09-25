Live events Newark — what’s coming up
(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA
Beatles Day @ Niles Town Plaza at Niles Town Plaza, 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536, Fremont, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm to 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Address: 4251 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA
Join Shayna for a morning of sensory play, singing & story-time in the Sukkah! div
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Address: Walnut - PaseoPadre junction, Fremont, CA
Fremont Festival of The Arts showcases products like a wide variety of activities and entertainment for the entire family, over 500 top-quality artisan booths delight the most discerning shoppers...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Comments / 0