Live events Newark — what’s coming up

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

Beatles Day @ Niles Town Plaza Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

Beatles Day @ Niles Town Plaza at Niles Town Plaza, 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536, Fremont, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Mommy & Me in the Sukkah Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: 4251 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA

Join Shayna for a morning of sensory play, singing & story-time in the Sukkah! div

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fremont Festival of the Arts Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: Walnut - PaseoPadre junction, Fremont, CA

Fremont Festival of The Arts showcases products like a wide variety of activities and entertainment for the entire family, over 500 top-quality artisan booths delight the most discerning shoppers...

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.