Newark, CA

Live events Newark — what’s coming up

East Bay News
East Bay News
 7 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmX4q_0c7uYDTQ00

Beatles Day @ Niles Town Plaza

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

Beatles Day @ Niles Town Plaza at Niles Town Plaza, 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536, Fremont, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWSFY_0c7uYDTQ00

Mommy & Me in the Sukkah

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: 4251 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA

Join Shayna for a morning of sensory play, singing & story-time in the Sukkah! div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQVSy_0c7uYDTQ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fremont, CA 94536

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSnhn_0c7uYDTQ00

Fremont Festival of the Arts

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: Walnut - PaseoPadre junction, Fremont, CA

Fremont Festival of The Arts showcases products like a wide variety of activities and entertainment for the entire family, over 500 top-quality artisan booths delight the most discerning shoppers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB0q_0c7uYDTQ00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

