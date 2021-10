Every new detail of the Elizabeth Holmes trial is somehow more unbelievable than the last. There’s Theranos as a whole, Holmes’s failed blood-testing company that procured hundreds of millions of dollars from investors despite its proposed technology never actually working. There are the bizarre lies Holmes perpetuated about her own life and persona, from allegedly faking her deep voice to calling her husky dog a wolf. There’s the Elizabeth Holmes fangirls, complete with black turtlenecks and blonde hair in low buns. But it is the nearly 600 pages’ worth of private messages, obtained by CNBC, between Holmes and her then-boyfriend and former Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani that have to be my new personal favorite.

