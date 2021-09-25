Live events on the horizon in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

Thanks For Being With Us! San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 160 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102

After everything we've all been through, New Delhi Restaurant is still here! And we would like to thank you for being a big part of that.

The Cybertronic Spree: Party 'Til We Break 2021 Tour at Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 155 Fell St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Rickshaw Stop & Slim’s Present The Cybertronic Spree with mc chris

Inaugural Ken Jones Awards Reception San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

San Francisco Pride is proud to host our Inaugural Ken Jones Award Reception on October 14th from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

UPSAHL San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 155 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

UPSAHL + SUMif + Popscene DJs at a special Tuesday Popscene party @ Rickshaw Stop. 7PM doors, All ages welcome

After Folsom F*ck Fest San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 220 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Calling all pervs and pervettes, Folsom weekend is upon us once again! All 3 floors open to everyone from 6PM to 3AM. Time to get NAUGHTY!