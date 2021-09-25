CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Live events on the horizon in San Francisco

 7 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

Thanks For Being With Us!

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 160 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102

After everything we've all been through, New Delhi Restaurant is still here! And we would like to thank you for being a big part of that.

The Cybertronic Spree: Party 'Til We Break 2021 Tour at Rickshaw Stop

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 155 Fell St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Rickshaw Stop & Slim’s Present The Cybertronic Spree with mc chris

Inaugural Ken Jones Awards Reception

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

San Francisco Pride is proud to host our Inaugural Ken Jones Award Reception on October 14th from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

UPSAHL

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 155 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

UPSAHL + SUMif + Popscene DJs at a special Tuesday Popscene party @ Rickshaw Stop. 7PM doors, All ages welcome

After Folsom F*ck Fest

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 220 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Calling all pervs and pervettes, Folsom weekend is upon us once again! All 3 floors open to everyone from 6PM to 3AM. Time to get NAUGHTY!

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
California Government
San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
Friday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday's sunny forecast in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Top San Francisco sports news

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Community Policy