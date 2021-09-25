CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo events coming soon

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 7 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Mateo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTBEA_0c7uYApF00

Limitless Church Service- 10:30 am

Burlingame, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 110 Lorton Ave, Burlingame, CA

Thank you for your interest in attending Limitless Church. At this time reservations are required due to the State of California’s color tiered system per county that determines capacity limits...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kKvY_0c7uYApF00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35q7IU_0c7uYApF00

“Soltan’s Sefer Torah”

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1670 S Amphlett Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Join us as we welcome Soltan's Sefer Torah! In honor of Mr. Earl "Soltan" Katz ז"ל One Torah. One People Light refreshments will be served Details: Chabadnp.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQWqd_0c7uYApF00

Artist Reception - Vera Fainshtein

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 55 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

Please join us for an artist reception for Vera Fainshtein. Her current library exhibition runs from September 2nd to October 29th and presents a small selection of paintings created in the last...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQo4I_0c7uYApF00

Family Science Day

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Family Science & Astronomy Festival + Makerspace Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12 pm - 9 pm (PDT) CSM's Family Science and Astronomy Festival + Makerspace, strives to bring the enjoyment of the...

Peninsula Digest

Top homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great entry level condominium in Burlingame Gardens area. Wonderful opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled unit. The kitchen has modern quartz countertops, new stainless
SAN MATEO, CA
San Mateo, CA
Government
Burlingame, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Burlingame, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest

Lifestyle wrap: San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Take a look at these homes on the San Mateo market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: One Well-Read Home! Architectural Gem and Entertainer&apos;s Paradise.A real Book Lover&apos;s and Entertainer&apos;s Home! -- Go with the flow. An ultimate entertainer&apos;s dream. Enjoy
SAN MATEO, CA
#Make Yourself#New Technologies#Limitless Church
Peninsula Digest

Check out these San Mateo homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Best priced home on the Peninsula! Outstanding location of this 4 bedroom home with wonderful sitting area, surrounded by lush greenery. Nearby Facebook HQ
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Peninsula Digest

Survey of San Mateo diesel prices shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Mateo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

