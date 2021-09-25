San Mateo events coming soon

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Mateo area:

Limitless Church Service- 10:30 am Burlingame, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 110 Lorton Ave, Burlingame, CA

Thank you for your interest in attending Limitless Church. At this time reservations are required due to the State of California’s color tiered system per county that determines capacity limits...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

“Soltan’s Sefer Torah” San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1670 S Amphlett Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Join us as we welcome Soltan's Sefer Torah! In honor of Mr. Earl "Soltan" Katz ז"ל One Torah. One People Light refreshments will be served Details: Chabadnp.com/

Artist Reception - Vera Fainshtein San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 55 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

Please join us for an artist reception for Vera Fainshtein. Her current library exhibition runs from September 2nd to October 29th and presents a small selection of paintings created in the last...

Family Science Day San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Family Science & Astronomy Festival + Makerspace Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12 pm - 9 pm (PDT) CSM's Family Science and Astronomy Festival + Makerspace, strives to bring the enjoyment of the...