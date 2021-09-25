CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Events on the Los Altos calendar

 7 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Live events are coming to Los Altos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Altos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsbGN_0c7uY91l00

Wine Glasses And Mimosas! - In Studio

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Sign up, show up, sip up, PAINT! No artistic talent is needed- we'll take you through step by step! Choose two glasses from a selection of wine glasses, stemless glasses, or beer glasses to paint...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3as7hk_0c7uY91l00

Parent Education Night

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 625 Magdalena Ave, Los Altos, CA

Please join LACS for a parent education night on Thursday, September 30 from 5:30p.m.-7:30p.m . This hands-on event will provide participants with the opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wncq_0c7uY91l00

"The Sierra to the Sea" watercolors by Veronica Gross in September

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 State St, Los Altos, CA

Viewpoints Gallery and Veronica Gross are proud to present our September exhibition “The Sierra to the Sea”. Artist Veronica Rowney Gross creates stunning imagery with transparent watercolor. Her...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbTlM_0c7uY91l00

Montclaire 5K

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Please celebrate and join your school community for the second virtual (and hopefully last) Montclaire Elementary School 5K! Whether you run, walk or crawl, you will surely enjoy the Montclaire...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wl2hF_0c7uY91l00

KRTY and the Los Altos Art & Wine Fest

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join KRTY at the 42nd Annual Los Altos Art & Wine festival happening this weekend in downtown Los Altos from 10am-6pm. Enjoy fine wine, local craft brews, and delicious food as you browse the...

Los Altos Town Dispatch

