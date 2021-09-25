15 Podcasts That Would Make Great TV Shows

The man with the plan was one of the greatest ways to describe John Hannibal Smith since the guy knew how to think roughly four or five steps ahead of his opponents and kept his team together and working like the well-oiled unit they were. The kind of leader it takes to create something as awesome as the A-Team is something that is possible and has been seen many times throughout history, both in fiction and in the real world. While they’re never entirely perfect from every angle, such individuals tend to be those that are aware of the world around them, their place in it, and of how they can bring about the betterment of those that they choose to associate with. For Hannibal, his team was important, but they were also expected to be capable of taking his direction and becoming one of the most elite fighting teams around. These were the guys that made the impossible possible and were also some of the toughest soldiers around. The fact that they were fugitives from justice didn’t really matter to those they helped, but to the military, they were an embarrassment that needed to be put away.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO