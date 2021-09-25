15 Podcasts That Would Make Great TV Shows
Over the last several years, podcasts have become increasingly popular. Reminiscent of the radio shows that existed before TV, podcasts take listeners on a journey that can include the best of entertainment and education. Instead of listening to music during long car rides or while doing work, there are lots of people who prefer to put on an interesting podcast. The great thing about podcasts is that they offer a wide variety of options and they tend to bring out the best in storytelling. On top of that, podcasts are more accessible than some other forms of media because they are typically free and available to anyone who has internet access. While there are already several podcasts that have been turned into shows, there are plenty more that we think have the potential to really light up the screen. Keep reading to see our list of 15 podcasts that would make great TV shows.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0