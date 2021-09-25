CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Player ratings as Clarets are denied late winner by VAR

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 7 days ago

Jamie Vardy grabbed a brace and scored an own goal and Chris Wood had a last-second winner ruled out for offside as Leicester City and Burnley played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium. The game was end-to-end from the outset with Harvey Barnes having an effort...

www.90min.com

90min.com

Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Seagulls edge entertaining game

Leicester had two goals disallowed for offside as Brighton continued their fine start to the season by securing a 2-1 win over the Foxes on Sunday. After a bright start from the visitors, the Seagulls dominated the first half. At times, Leicester were their own worst enemy though, making a string of unforced errors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
90min.com

Man City 0-0 Southampton: Player ratings as VAR frustrates both sides

Manchester City were held to a VAR-filled, frustrating 0-0 draw against a dogged Southampton side on Saturday afternoon. From the first whistle, Southampton's brave and well-drilled high block bottlenecked the ball into Manchester City's defensive third, frustrating the hosts as they denied them any shots in the opening 20 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United: Jesse Lingard nets winner amid late drama

There was late drama as Manchester United snatched a 2-1 win away at West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out a fortuitous Hammers opener in the first half, before Jesse Lingard netted against his former club late in the second. West Ham might have salvaged a point with a last-gasp penalty kick, but for a fine David de Gea save.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores superb free-kick as Mikel Arteta's side win second game in succession after Clarets had penalty award overturned by VAR

Martin Odegaard’s outstanding free-kick was enough to complete back-to-back victories for Arsenal after Burnley had a penalty award overturned by VAR. Odegaard was inch-perfect with his left foot after half-an-hour to grant further relief to manager Mikel Arteta who saw his team lose their first three league games without scoring before breaking their duck against Norwich last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE

