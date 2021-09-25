Here are the top 10 rookies to watch in the 2021-22 NHL season

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the NHL is planning on having their officials crack down on cross-checking for the 2021-22 season. This is an issue that has bugged fans for a long time, as cross-checks seem to almost always go uncalled in the NHL. As Wyshynski reported, the crack-down areas will be cross-checks that happen around the boards, in the open ice, and in front of the net. It could result in more goals, particularly due to the crack-down in front of the nets, as it will be harder for defencemen to move forwards from the crease.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO