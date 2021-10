Ben Affleck can't help but sing Jennifer Lopez's praises from the mountaintops — well, in the pages of a magazine, to be more accurate. Just a few weeks after making their first joint red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival, the rekindled couple were interviewed by Adweek to celebrate J Lo being honored with the publication's 2021 Brand Visionary Award. For the profile, Ben opened up about J Lo's recently announced efforts to financially support Latinx entrepreneurs via her Limitless Labs initiative, as well as her career's impact on women of color.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO