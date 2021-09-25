Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga 2021
After a second-place finish in La Liga during the 2020-21 season, Real Madrid is off to an impressive start this year, winning five of their first six matches in the Spanish league, including one draw. They’re atop the standings, though it’s still early. Villarreal is hoping to get into the win column more after drawing their first four matches. They’re fresh off a 4-1 win over Elche on Wednesday as Villarreal hopes to push Real Madrid.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0