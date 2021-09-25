CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Another Yellowstone Wolf Caught on Camera Biting a Grizzly Bear: VIDEO

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6QJZ_0c7uWaMl00

It appears Yellowstone National Park’s wolves find quite a bit of entertainment in harassing the park’s grizzly bears. In yet another brief clip captured by a park visitor, a wolf yearling and a large grizzly bear briefly face off. In it, the smaller animal bites the bear on the butt not once, but twice.

This clip features the most recent bear-butt-biting wolf. Park visitors shared another clip earlier this month capturing the same situation. Field & Stream claims the second incident is notable as it’s the second time in just weeks that such similar incidents have been recorded.

However, according to photographer and retired ecologist Gary Gaston, the first incident ultimately made sense. The earlier clip captures the wolf biting the grizzly bear a handful of times in Crystal Creek near Slough Creek. At the time, Gaston shared there had likely been an elk carcass nearby. This most likely caused the two to butt heads – or that is head-butts?

Regardless, he suspected that the bear and the wolf in his most recent clip differed from the two earlier. The second incident takes place six miles from the setting of the original butt-biting clip, in Lamar Valley.

Overall, Gaston expressed slight confusion following this latest incident. While the first was reasonable, he said, “The bear was eating roots, and didn’t seem a threat. But the wolf seemed intent on chomping bear butt. [It’s] hard to figure out these silly wolves.”

Wolf Bites Grizzly Bear on the Butt Three Times

Grizzly bears probably amount to one of Yellowstone National Park’s most aggressive and threatening animals. Although it nevertheless appears they endure major harassment from neighboring wolves. Park visitors that captured the earlier bear-butt-biting incident saw the previous wolf bite the larger lumbering animal three times.

Humorously, the large bear sits down in an attempt to avoid further harassment and, quite literally, cover his butt, though efforts remain futile. Further, while grizzly bears tend to be relentless in various encounters with humans, they seem much more patient with their fellow four-legged neighbors.

In both clips, the bears give the wolves several chances to deter from their actions before quickly turning to retaliate.

Nevertheless, while we may like to think these two species simply have some kind of strange, friendly relationship as a whole, park officials provided a logical answer to the repeat encounters.

Linda Veress, Yellowstone National Park’s public affairs officer told F&S, “We have observed this wolf behavior before, and it is not uncommon.” She explained, much like Gaston above, that these encounters typically happen when another animal carcass lies nearby.

In this way, she said, “the wolf may be trying to harass the bear away in hopes of stealing a bite of food. This can happen any time of year.”

Comments / 19

David Moczygemba
7d ago

Basically it’s a territory thing with the wolves it’s life he pushed the bear out until he was clear of their territory

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Field Stream
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
ANIMALS
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Passing Grizzly Bear Bluff Charges Men on Bridge

A pair of men must have got a heck of an adrenaline rush when a grizzly bear they were filming crossing a bridge decided it just might charge at them. And like so many bear videos we've seen, the bear goes from a gentle stroll to being peeved pretty fast.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
104.3 WOW Country

Another Angry Bison Bout in Yellowstone is a Warning

It’s as if bison have an attitude! A few days ago, one of my fellow broadcasters posted a video of bison butting heads at a campground. Don’t try this at home! Bison are the size of some pickup trucks and they aren’t nearly as cuddly as they look. For the latest on conflict resolution skills, check out this link from Field and Stream. The National Park Service has posted a video of a duel along a highway.
ANIMALS
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Excited Family Films Yellowstone Wolf Pack

A family of tourists hailing from Pittsburgh, PA got a rare glimpse of a Yellowstone wolf pack crossing the road, and their delight at seeing them is simply infectious. The video shows various wolves with different coloring all crossing the road at once. "There's one, there's another one," the family...
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession With Bears Led to a Tragic End

Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker. He had spent 13 summers of his life in Alaska's Katmai National Park studying the coastal brown bears, or the "grizzly bears." Treadwell made several documentaries of his wildlife interactions through videos, photos, and audio. In 2003, 46-year-old Treadwell and his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard, lost their lives while camping and recording themselves amidst the wild.
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Extremely rare shark species caught on camera off the coast of Wales

For the first time ever, an angel shark as been found in British waters after being discovered by a marine biologist in North Cardigan Bay. Jake Davies, the scientist who filmed the critically endangered animal, is the first person to ever record an angel shark in the UK. Davies explains that:
ANIMALS
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: Angry Grizzly Bear Sow Charges Alaskan Guide Multiple Times

It's hunting season in Wyoming, and that means that the opportunity for Bear and human encounters is going to increase over the next few months. If you're hunting in Wyoming, it's important to be prepared for these encounters. If you're not sure what to do when a Grizzly Bear or Black Bear attacks you can learn specific details here in this post.
ANIMALS
kgab.com

Yellowstone Driver Shares Showdown Between Grizzly & Wolf Pack

It happens every day in Yellowstone even though we don't always get to witness it. A driver traveling through the Lamar Valley shared video of a grizzly surrounded by a wolf pack. It's hard to know what happened before (or even after) this grizzly and wolf pack moment in Yellowstone....
ANIMALS
CBS Austin

Bear caught on camera wandering around Redding neighborhood

REDDING, Calif. — There are about 30,000 to 40,000 black bears in the entire state, but it's not very often they end up in your backyard. Redding locals said it was not something they had ever heard of before in their neighborhood. Video taken from a Ring Doorbell system shows...
REDDING, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

229K+
Followers
24K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy