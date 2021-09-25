CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Redistricting commission schedules first round of meetings

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The commission to redraw political districts in Rhode Island has scheduled its first round of meetings across the state. The Special Legislative Commission on Reapportionment is charged with drafting and reporting to the General Assembly on how the legislative and congressional districts should be reapportioned. It released its meeting schedule Friday and a website with information and data for the process.

