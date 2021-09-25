CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Marina Blue" Drops Next Year: On-Foot Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seem to be winning. The shoe is one of the best ever made and every single year, it is given a plethora of incredible colorways. In 2021, the Air Jordan 1 has been spoiling sneakerheads, and in 2022, that trend is looking to be kept alive. We have already seen some teasers for next year, including a familiar-looking colorway that has been dubbed "Marina Blue." Fans have been waiting on these, and thanks to @yankeekicks on Instagram, we now have an on-foot look at them.

