Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Every Confirmed Song So Far

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Square Enix and Eidos Montreal's upcoming release Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is going to center on a different version of the iconic superhero team compared to those we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both takes on the Guardians have a lot of commonalities with one another. One of the most notable things that is similar between the two properties is that they each feature quite a bit of licensed music. And while Eidos Montreal has only given us a brief taste of the music in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy up until this point, the game's full tracklist now seems to have been revealed.

comicbook.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Preview#Square Enix#Eidos Montreal#Star Lord#Nintendo Switch
