Red Notice: New Clip Released During Netflix's TUDUM

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie fans have been waiting quite a while for Red Notice, the new Netflix action/comedy/thriller film from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that's set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. After some pandemic-related delays, the movie finally wrapped production at the end of last year, and a trailer for the film was released earlier this month. In honor of today's Netflix event, TUDUM, which is named after the sound you hear when turning on a Netflix original, a new clip from Red Notice has been released.

