Red Notice: New Clip Released During Netflix's TUDUM

Rumors of a Daredevil reboot are exploding on social media and the fans are having a field day. A report from Daniel Richtman is making the rounds and the #SaveDaredevil crowd has to be amped up by these rumors. Basically, people who loved Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vicent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk would be getting the biggest gift imaginable. If that weren't enough, there's talk of both Cox appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin popping up in Hawkeye. So, it would be open season for Netflix fans. Daniel Richtman has also spoken about a possible solo Daredevil project on his Patreon. Could that be another thing to look forward to in the near future? As the No Way Home trailer showed, things are going to get kind of crazy with these stories as we proceed. Check out some of the wild speculation down below:

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO