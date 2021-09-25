CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds, picks and prop bets for Week 3

By Matt Erickson
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justin Fields Era officially begins in Chicago on Sunday. If we're being honest about it, Bears head coach Matt Nagy probably is thankful he can give Fields his first pro start in Week 3 because of Andy Dalton's day-to-day knee injury — and not because of mounting pressure from the fan base.

www.nwitimes.com

Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 4, 2021: Model high on Seahawks, Browns

If you're looking for one of the largest Week 4 NFL spreads, look no further than Texans vs. Bills. The hometown Bills are staggering 16-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds according to Caesars Sportsbook, giving the game the largest spread of the 2021 season. NFL Vegas lines this large could attract plenty of interest among bettors, but which side should you go with for your Week 4 NFL picks? Houston will be coming off extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 3, and just one game separates these two teams in the standings. Is this game worthy of your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 4 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 4 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Colts Matchup As Fins Look To End 2-Game Losing Streak

MIAMI (CBMiami) — One could say it’s gotten late early for the Miami Dolphins. While it is only week 4 of what is now a 17 game NFL regular season, this week’s home game against Indianapolis looms large. The Dolphins are 1-2 and play in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers next week. So, you get the idea, a home win versus the Colts isn’t a must win, there aren’t any in week 4, but it’s a game the Dolphins realistically have to have. Onto the quick hits. DO THE MATH If you figure 11 wins is needed to make...
NFL
NWI.com

How do the Bears rebound from the NFL's worst offensive performance in nearly 17 years?

We're about to hit the quarter-mark of the season, which means a lot of things will start to become more clear. If the Bears were looking for a way to take some of the attention off their positively atrocious Week 3 performance, I suppose the news that they're all but certain to leave the shores of Lake Michigan for Arlington Heights sometime before the end of this decade is one way to do it.
NFL

