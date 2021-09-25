CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meet Luenell’s Only Daughter Da’Nelle Campbell Who Once Said Her Mom ‘Isn’t a Good Person'

By Olawale
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luenell's only daughter Da'Nelle Campbell who once attacked her mother's personality seems to have changed her position, and the duo is in good spirits and appears to be bonding like BFFs. Meet the changed daughter. Luenell is a woman of incredible talent who seems to be aging gracefully and living...

news.amomama.com

Comments / 28

Zorian Ingram
7d ago

What daughter DOESN'T butt heads with their mother over the life of their relationship though? It starts the moment the kid is old enough to say NO!

Reply(2)
18
Eat a Dick u Salty Hoes ?
6d ago

Guess TOUGH LOVE WAS TOO MUCH for her…I guess she couldn’t understand her Mama had to make a career for herself in order to take care of her…🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply
11
Fee Rose
6d ago

I love you Luenell ❤️😍I remember when I first saw you on Jerry Springer ...My cousin was in the audience ...I knew you were going to become a Star 🌟 from way back then ...it was your energy 💪❤️🤩

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luenell
Harper's Bazaar

Naomi Campbell Says Her Newborn Daughter Is a "Dream Child"

Naomi Campbell spoke publicly about her newborn daughter for the first time since her birth. The supermodel opened up about her baby girl in a rare interview, four months after she shared the first glimpse of her baby on Instagram. During her appearance on BBC Hardtalk, she said she's lucky to have her "dream child," per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com

See All the Bravolebs Who Attended Dr. Heavenly Kimes' Daughter's Dazzling Sweet 16

Dr. Heavenly Kimes threw the sweetest 16th birthday celebration for her daughter, Alaura, over the weekend — and the festivities included many faces familiar to Bravo fans. The Married to Medicine daughter's Sweet 16 took place on Saturday, September 18 at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and featured dancing, a 360-degree camera for guests to take fun videos, and a performance by rapper Nikki Natural.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Together Till the End! See Kelly Ripa’s Cutest Moments With Her Only Daughter Lola Consuelos

Although Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, don’t see eye to eye at times, they still love each other unconditionally. In fact, Kelly has been teaching her daughter all about the world since Lola opened her eyes for the first time in June 2001. Since that day, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star’s little girl has brought so much joy into her mother and father, Mark Consuelos‘ lives.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Has Her First Day of School After Becoming a Big Sister

Cardi B has sent her daughter, Kulture, off to school for the first time. The rapper and her husband, Migos member Offset, shared adorable pics of the 3-year-old as she went to school this week. In one of the shots, Kulture kisses her father on the cheek while standing by a car. The toddler is dressed in a stylish olive green jacket over a white turtleneck and a matching green skirt. She also has her braids tied back and holds a Disney Princess-themed rolling backpack.
RELATIONSHIPS
1051thebounce.com

Ray J Goes Ghost On IG, Says He’s ‘Separated & Single’

Ray J left his fans a very interesting message when he wiped his Instagram clean Tuesday addressing his new relationship status as “separated & single” written in his bio. The bio which has been changed back to only display a link to an app began to turn heads Tuesday as to what’s up with Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
358K+
Followers
32K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy