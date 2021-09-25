CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leipzig comes through for Marsch with 6-0 rout of Hertha

Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch wasn’t worried when Leipzig lost three and won only one of its opening five Bundesliga games. Marsch said it was just a matter of time before the results followed. That wait ended Saturday when Leipzig humiliated Hertha Berlin 6-0 to finally ease the...

santamariatimes.com

AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Van Gaal names 2 debutants in Dutch squad for WC qualifiers

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal named two debutants Friday in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar as he seeks to strengthen the team's flanks and its last line of defense. Van Gaal said he named in-form Club Brugge forward Noa Lang to his...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Barcelona coach Koeman says rumors of firing 'probably true'

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ronald Koeman said Friday that Barcelona’s leadership has not spoken to him about his future, but that he has "eyes and ears” to catch the rumors swirling about his possible firing. Spanish media has been rife with reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is close to...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Klopp: Liverpool must be 'cheeky' to beat Man City

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his squad must be brave but also “cheeky in moments” when the English Premier League leader hosts the defending champion at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool is atop the league — though five teams are just one point behind after six rounds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Koeman under pressure as Barcelona visits Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Ronald Koeman could be facing his last game in charge of Barcelona when it faces a challenging trip to defending champion Atlético Madrid. The Dutch coach is under extreme pressure after Barcelona strung together embarrassing losses in the Champions League, and Spain's sports press is humming with rumors that he could be fired regardless of the result. Koeman will not be in the dugout while he serves the second of a two-game suspension for protesting. The match will be the first for forward Antoine Griezmann since leaving the cash-strapped Barcelona on loan to return to Atlético. Radamel Falcao aims to keep up his superb start with Rayo Vallecano by scoring in a fourth consecutive game at Osasuna. Cádiz welcomes Valencia after its coach publicly criticized some players who went out partying at a club without his permission following a loss. Mallorca hosts Levante with both sides missing several injured players, including Mallorca forward Take Kubo.
SOCCER

