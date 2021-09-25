Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt ruled out against Bengals with groin injury

T.J. Watt has been downgraded to out for Week 3. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watt suffered a groin injury in a 26-17 Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The news comes after the 26-year-old said Friday that the "door was open" for him to play this weekend.

Watt recorded a career-high 15 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, 53 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 41 quarterback hits last season.

The three-time Pro Bowler was rewarded for his efforts earlier this month, putting pen to paper on a five-year, $112 million contract, making him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

Pittsburgh shelling out the dough already appears to be well worth it despite Watt's injury. He has three sacks, two forced fumbles, seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and six quarterback hits in two games this season.

Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones should see more playing time this weekend.

Ingram signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in July after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones signed with the Steelers in April after going undrafted in 2020.