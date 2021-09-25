CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt ruled out against Bengals with groin injury

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1io4q5_0c7uUwbv00
T.J. Watt has been downgraded to out for Week 3. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watt suffered a groin injury in a 26-17 Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The news comes after the 26-year-old said Friday that the "door was open" for him to play this weekend.

Watt recorded a career-high 15 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, 53 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 41 quarterback hits last season.

The three-time Pro Bowler was rewarded for his efforts earlier this month, putting pen to paper on a five-year, $112 million contract, making him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

Pittsburgh shelling out the dough already appears to be well worth it despite Watt's injury. He has three sacks, two forced fumbles, seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and six quarterback hits in two games this season.

Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones should see more playing time this weekend.

Ingram signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in July after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones signed with the Steelers in April after going undrafted in 2020.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
wtae.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to play, T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.
NFL
NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt (groin) believed to have avoided major injury; LB has a shot to play in Week 3

Early reports indicate T.J. Watt's groin injury won't cause him to miss extended time. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Steelers' all-world edge rusher has a chance to play in Week 3 after sitting the entire second half of Sunday's game against the Raiders. He exited the eventual 26-17 loss after getting injured midway through the second quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
theScore

Report: Steelers' Watt could be ready for Week 3 after groin injury

T.J. Watt has seemingly avoided a serious injury. There's a chance the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker could play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a groin injury during a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Watt exited the contest in the...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

UPDATE: T.J. Watt now out for the remainder of Week 2 with a groin injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a plethora of injuries on their defense as they continue to battle against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. With Joe Haden and Devin Bush inactive for the game with groin injuries, the Steelers also lost starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu to an ankle injury.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

T.J. Watt groin injury not serious, could play in Week 3

As discouraging as the injury news was for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Monday brings a renewed hope of player availability moving forward. As previously reported, Diontae Johnson is believed to have not sustained a significant injury to his knee as the injury should be more of the short-term variety than that of something which jeopardizes his 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Steelers#Melvin Ingram#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Bowler#The Los Angeles Chargers
chatsports.com

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up their Week 3 preparation as they are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first AFC North matchup of the season this Sunday. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, three players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game with T.J. Watt being listed as questionable.
NFL
pff.com

T.J. Watt highlights the list of key Steelers' who'll be out Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will be short-handed for the second straight week on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Star edge defender T.J. Watt was ruled out Saturday morning with a groin injury. Pittsburgh also will be down outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who’s also dealing with a groin injury.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Downgrade OLB T.J. Watt To Out On Team’s Week 3 Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one adjustment to their injury report on Saturday and it’s not a positive one. The Steelers announced Saturday morning that outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been downgraded to out on the team’s injury report after ending Friday listed as questionable. Watt was a limited practice participant this past week after suffering a groin injury in the first half of the team’s Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury concerns extend well beyond T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu on IR Monday, but that was just the beginning of their injury issues. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bengals is very much in question after he left Pittsburgh’s Week 2 loss to the Raiders with a groin injury and did not return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

T.J. Watt downgraded to out for the Bengals game

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not play against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. Watt, who injured his groin in the 27-16 loss to the Raiders last week, was originally listed as questionable Friday afternoon. The Steelers downgraded him to out Saturday morning. Watt’s absence means...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt limited in practice Thursday in advance of Steelers-Bengals

Update: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Miami University RedHawks standout Ben Roethlisberger was a limited participant during the Steelers' practice Thursday with a pectoral injury. Star linebacker T.J. Watt also was limited Thursday with a groin injury. Earlier: Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday he's going to do everything he can to...
NFL
NBC Sports

T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expressed some hope that he could play on Sunday against the Bengals, but it turns out he won’t be able to. The Steelers announced this morning that Watt has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. He’ll watch from the sideline in Pittsburgh. After refusing...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy