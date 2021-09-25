CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame-Wisconsin: College Gameday Picks

By Nick Shepkowski
 7 days ago
Notre Dame and Wisconsin put the center of the college football universe at Soldier Field in Chicago today as the game is significant enough to have gotten both ESPN’s College Gameday stop by.

It’s a huge game for both teams and Notre Dame appears to have to take on Wisconsin’s running attack without veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish which only makes the task at hand more difficult.

College Gameday Crew Picks for Notre Dame-Wisconsin:

Fan Vote: Wisconsin (52%)

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Danica Patrick (Celebrity Picker): Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame

Lee Corso: Notre Dame

Hopefully that one doesn’t turn into a graphic that is shown all over social media in a few short hours.

