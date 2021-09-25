CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

High School Footballers Forced to Seek Cover Mid-Game Amid Gunfire

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Alabama high school football game was cut short Friday night after a man was shot at a tailgating event in the school’s parking lot, WBMA reported. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man at the tailgate was shot in the buttocks after gunfire erupted at an abandoned house nearby. The game between Fairfield High School and Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School was cut short, with attendees seeking cover on the football field. The victim told authorities he didn’t believe he was targeted, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet apprehended a suspect. The remainder of the game is set to continue on Saturday.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake Police Arrest Suspect in Killing of University of Utah Football Star Aaron Lowe

Last week, University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, 21, was shot and killed while attending a house party. Now, KUTV reports that the Salt Lake Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is also accused of shooting and wounding another victim. Buk M. Buk was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. In a press release, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown thanked the community for joining forces, saying that “because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe.” Lowe was in his third season on the team as a defensive back for the Utes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Child in Critical Condition After Shooting at Tennessee Elementary School

One boy has been critically injured in a Thursday morning shooting at a Memphis elementary school. No other injuries have been reported, and no arrests have yet been made. According to local authorities, officers responded to a call from Cummings Elementary School at 9:15 a.m. The school went into lockdown, but an update provided by a local reporter states that students and faculty “are being relocated to a staging area.” A spokesperson for the Memphis police said they are looking for a juvenile male suspect.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Walks Into Police Station, Confesses to 2011 Murder

A man walked into the Manatee County sheriff’s office in Florida this week and confessed to a decade-old crime, deputies say. Benjamin Moulton told homicide detectives in a meeting on Wednesday that in 2011 he had strangled 29-year-old Nicole Scott in a fit of rage, but that he’d since “found Jehovah.” He’d chosen to come forward now, he said, because he “couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.” Moulton, now 43, was among the persons of interest interviewed after Scott’s body was discovered in December 2011. He denied involvement at the time, and investigators couldn’t find enough evidence to link him to the crime. On Thursday, according to local media, Moulton provided authorities with details about the case that were never released to the public. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy