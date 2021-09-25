High School Footballers Forced to Seek Cover Mid-Game Amid Gunfire

A man walked into the Manatee County sheriff’s office in Florida this week and confessed to a decade-old crime, deputies say. Benjamin Moulton told homicide detectives in a meeting on Wednesday that in 2011 he had strangled 29-year-old Nicole Scott in a fit of rage, but that he’d since “found Jehovah.” He’d chosen to come forward now, he said, because he “couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.” Moulton, now 43, was among the persons of interest interviewed after Scott’s body was discovered in December 2011. He denied involvement at the time, and investigators couldn’t find enough evidence to link him to the crime. On Thursday, according to local media, Moulton provided authorities with details about the case that were never released to the public. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

