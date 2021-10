Loyal Nine is an intimate and cozy place to have dinner but also a nifty place to have lunch or brunch, be it on the fly, for a business meeting or lingering with a laptop and several rounds of nitro cold-brewed coffee, a beer or a cool glass of vino. I dig that smooth and creamy nitro, which doesn’t require sweeteners or cream, and the wine selection is impressive. But one of the more recent reasons I’ve been popping in is the chicken and eggs.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO