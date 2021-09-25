CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dortmund slumps to defeat at Gladbach without Haaland, Reus

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — No Erling Haaland, no Marco Reus. Borussia Mönchengladbach highlighted Borussia Dortmund’s reliance on its two star players as it dealt its Bundesliga rival a 1-0 defeat in former Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s return on Saturday. Dortmund was without top-scoring forward Haaland due to what it said were...

