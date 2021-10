OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – State authorities responded to a semi-truck rollover along the Kilpatrick Turnpike early Saturday morning.

The rollover was located between N Coltrane Road and I-35 on the eastbound side of the turnpike.

Authorities reported an injury at the scene, but no further details were provided.

Article Written by Bailey J. Pope

