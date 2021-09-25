Up For Debate - What did you think of the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta?

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a blustery new map called Eagle Nest, where the first whispering signs of deja vu kick in for me. In fact, I bet by the time I write “three-lane design", you’ll already have a good idea of what this type of map offers. Stretches of ground for you to snipe down, a claustrophobic mid-lane that offers plenty of cover (and more than a few camping spots), as well as little pockets of space around spawn points where you can, if you get the angles right, catch out unsuspecting players. It’s the platonic ideal of a Call of Duty map, tightly designed to encourage constant movement, while boasting areas that can become safe heavens if you defend them properly. It’s a map that I hadn't played before the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta. It’s a map I have been playing for years.
