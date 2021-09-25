CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Up For Debate - What did you think of the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta?

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week saw the official Open Beta for the next Call of Duty game available on PC. Thankfully the Beta was extended into further in the week, giving players more time to try out the new WW2 shooter. If you managed to get a chance to play it, then we want to know your thoughts on it!

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

Related
jumpdashroll.com

First Impressions - Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Black Ops: Cold War: Warzone: Vanguard: Beta. At this point, it feels like my PlayStation 4 Pro is little more than a Call of Duty box. Since buying the console early last year, I’ve used it to play Uncharted, The Last of Us, Detroit: Become Human, Watch Dogs: Legion and last year’s Call of Duty beta. For as much as I love half of those games, it does feel a bit strange turning my console on for the first time in six months just to shoot some baddies in CoD, but then again, playing Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta feels a bit odd too.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cheaters Spotted Less Than 48 Hours Into Beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard Players Already Discovered Cheaters in the Match. Call of Duty: Vanguard has recently started its multiplayer beta, but it looks like aggressive cheaters have already penetrated it. Although it does not have as big of a cheater problem as Call of Duty: Warzone does, it clearly has enough that the CoD community has pointed them out. Some players have even taken to social media to share their footage of how the hackers cheated in the matches.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Impressions – The Imitation Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is by all accounts a success for both Treyarch and Activision. Not only did it continue its revenue stream with strong sales, but it felt as though it continued the franchise well and brought enough to the table to satisfy long-term fans. While in my review I lamented the fact that the title’s multiplayer felt like more of the same, I found myself indulging in its gameplay loop all the same, which was a tall order given one less year of development time. That extra year was instead given to Sledgehammer Games with their upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. As the beta is in its final days, does its multiplayer truly live up to past entries in the series? Find out in my beta impressions of Call of Duty: Vanguard!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get rid of Sun Glare in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard‘s beta test has shined a spotlight on some of the game’s biggest issues. While players have been testing out what the game has to offer, numerous reports of spawn bugs, hackers, and a ton of other issues related to cheating in the game. But players are also struggling with in-game issues.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledgehammer Games#Franchises#Cod#Vanguard#The Cod Vanguard Beta
cogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Beta Has Been Extended With Rewards

Sledgehammer Games Have Extended Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Beta Weekend. Call of Duty: Vanguard is the franchise’s latest iteration which takes players back to World War II. The game entered its alpha phase, then its first beta weekend on September 10th to 13th, which was PlayStation exclusive. The second weekend was a crossplay beta that commenced on September 16th. It was originally set to end on Monday, September 20th, however the beta has officially been extended until Wednesday, September 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Poll: What's Your Verdict On The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta?

Well, Call of Duty: Vanguard's Open Beta on Xbox has been eventful to say the least. The issues started with the pre-order beta last week, where it was discovered that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions were suffering from major visual bugs when running at 120fps, and there have been reports of issues at 60fps as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
vg247.com

Cheaters are already ruining Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn't due to launch for another few months yet, but already players are reporting that cheaters have infiltrated the game – and they've been ruining this weekend's cross-platform beta test. As you can see in the various videos embedded below (thanks VGC), this weekend has given...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ already has a cheating problem

There are reports that cheating is already an issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the cross play beta last weekend experiencing issues with less than charitable players hacking the game right from the start. VGC collected up a number of videos shared on social media depicting wall hacks and...
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

How 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Has Cheats Before It's Even Out

The new and highly anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming out in early November, and cheaters are already ruining it for the players who are testing its multiplayer beta. Cheat developers are already offering lifetime access to Vanguard cheats for once the game launches properly on November 5. But...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Square News

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion

The spread of misinformation is as rampant as ever, and video games are no exception to this. Despite the need for historical accuracy in both scientific and political fields revolving around topics like war, when it comes to video games, some kinds of inaccuracies may be worthwhile to enhance players’ experiences — especially with “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Last Chance to Participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta event, which began late last week and has been taking place throughout the weekend, is about to come to an end. With the conclusion of the Beta looming, gamers on all platforms have one final chance to participate and try out the upcoming game for themselves. The Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta officially ends on the 20th of September.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Some players are even cheating in Call of Duty: Vanguard's beta test now

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn't even out yet, but players are already reporting that cheaters are out in force during this weekend's cross-platform beta test. The heavily advertised anti-cheat measures have yet to be introduced, of course - which means the cheat systems players use in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 are very likely still functional - but nonetheless, the prevalence of in-game cheating is once again dominating the game's reddit and social media pages.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard beta is a familiarly fun experience, but I'm craving something new

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a blustery new map called Eagle Nest, where the first whispering signs of deja vu kick in for me. In fact, I bet by the time I write “three-lane design", you’ll already have a good idea of what this type of map offers. Stretches of ground for you to snipe down, a claustrophobic mid-lane that offers plenty of cover (and more than a few camping spots), as well as little pockets of space around spawn points where you can, if you get the angles right, catch out unsuspecting players. It’s the platonic ideal of a Call of Duty map, tightly designed to encourage constant movement, while boasting areas that can become safe heavens if you defend them properly. It’s a map that I hadn't played before the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta. It’s a map I have been playing for years.
FIFA
gamepur.com

What is Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard? How to change Combat Pacing

Call of Duty: Vanguard gives you the most freedom out of any title in the series with many single-player and multiplayer modes to play. In addition to the 20 maps available in the game, there is a new feature called Combat Pacing that will let you tweak your gameplay experience around your preferences. Here’s how it works.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will, sadly, fix dognados

The primary function of ragdoll physics in video games, everyone knows, is to freak out and make people laugh. Everyone knows this. The technology was created explicitly to bring a subversive touch of merry mayhem to po-faced murdergames. Everyone knows this. But developers are wary of overdoing it or openly acknowledging this fact which everyone knows. This is why, sadly, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will indeed 'fix' the 'bug' which could make attack dogs turn into a giant maelstrom of limbs, teeth, and mashing meat noises, a phenomenom known as the 'dognado'. Tragic.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy