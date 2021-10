WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers: President […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO