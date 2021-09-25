Apple says third-party apps must update to fully use iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
You might not have to worry about apps that can't use the 120Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 13 Pro family. As iMore notes, Apple has posted a developer article revealing that iPhone apps will need to 'unlock' 120Hz support by adding a key to a .plist file. There's also a bug limiting the speed for some Core Animation-based apps, although Apple said a fix was coming in a future iOS 15 update.www.engadget.com
