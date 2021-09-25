CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Hot Tweets: Jon Jones’ arrest, Nick Diaz’s return, and the rest of UFC 266

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is once again a UFC weekend, but unlike some of their recent offerings, UFC 266 is an exceptional card on paper. We’ve got two title fights, the return of Nick Diaz and all the ensuing craziness that comes with that, and a host of other great fights taking place just a few short hours from now. Unfortunately, all of that was overshadowed by Jon Jones’ latest legal problem that arose yesterday. So let’s address the 255-pound elephant in the room and then move on to happier subjects.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I don't know why I'm doing this': Nick Diaz opens up on reasons for return at UFC 266

After more than six years without a fight, does Nick Diaz really want to step inside the cage at UFC 266? It’s hard say. On Wednesday, Diaz skipped media day ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena, where he’ll meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years after finishing him at UFC 47, but the former Strikeforce welterweight champion still spoke to UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Police post Jon Jones weary mugshot following ex-UFC champ’s Las Vegas arrest

Jon Jones mugshot is now online ... and it’s a doozy. “Bones” was arrested and charged with domestic violence last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours after the pound-for-pound great was inducted into the promotion’s hall of fame, alongside longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson. Their UFC 165 showdown is considered...
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC’s Jon Jones arrested on battery domestic violence charge

Jon Jones, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Las Vegas, Alexander Gustafsson, International Boxing Hall of Fame, Dominick Reyes, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship. On Thursday night, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was at the UFC’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Las Vegas. Friday morning, he was arrested. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

UFC Star Jon Jones Reportedly Arrested Earlier This Week

The past year-and-a-half have been rough for UFC megastar Jon Jones. Unfortunately, his entire career may now be in jeopardy after he was reportedly arrested this week. According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones was arrested on Friday morning by Las Vegas Metro police. Per the report, Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring & tampering with a vehicle.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Alexander Gustafsson
Person
B.j. Penn
Person
Dana White
Person
Takanori Gomi
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Anderson Silva
news3lv.com

UFC fighter Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Star UFC fighter Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday. Jones was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and injuring and tampering with a vehicle, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed. No other details were provided, though dispatch records indicated officers responded to a...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Provides Major Updates On 2022 UFC Return

Jon Jones has provided some major details regarding his targeted return to the UFC next year. Earlier this week, Jon Jones’ new lead advisor, Richard Schaefer, shared that Jones plans to bulk up to over 270 pounds in his quest to be the baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen. Now, Jones himself is sharing more information about his future heavyweight debut.
UFC
CNET

UFC 266 Volkanovski vs. Ortega: Start time, how to watch and the return of Nick Diaz

He's third on the card, 38 years old and spent the majority of the last five years partying in Las Vegas, but Nick Diaz is back!. Sure, there are other fights on this card. UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski faces off against jiu jitsu savant Brian Ortega and we get another chance to see the unbeatable Valentina Shevchenko perform -- but you can guarantee all eyes will be on Nick Diaz this weekend as he makes his long awaited return to the UFC.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Domestic Violence#Combat#The Ufc Hall Of Fame
ESPN

Las Vegas Police: UFC's Jon Jones was on 'emotional roller coaster' during domestic violence-related arrest

UFC fighter Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman's hair and head-butted a police car hours after one of his fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week. An arrest report released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lays out the sequence of events that led to Jones being arrested Friday morning on two charges: injuring or tampering with a vehicle (a felony) and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Jones was released Friday evening on $8,000 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 26.
UFC
New York Post

UFC star Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 Friday morning at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN. Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White breaks silence on Nick Diaz’s performance at UFC 266

Dana White sat down with the media after this week’s ‘Dana White’s Contender Series.’ He discussed a wide variety of topics for about an hour. One subject that naturally popped up was Nick Diaz after he returned at UFC 266. He put on a very exciting fight against Robbie Lawler and drew a lot of reactions.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch UFC 266: return of Nick Diaz, live stream, odds

The UFC returns for a stacked pay-per-view card on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena, featuring the return of a legendary mixed martial artist. At 38 years old, Nick Diaz will enter the octagon for the first time in over six years against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler last faced each other at UFC 47 in 2004, which saw Diaz shock the world by knocking out Lawler in the second round.
UFC
Sporting News

When was the last time Nick Diaz fought in the UFC?

That's how long it has been since MMA fan-favourite Nick Diaz has been inside the octagon, but that all changes this weekend at UFC 266. For the first time since February 2015, Diaz will step inside the UFC cage this Sunday (AEST) and take on former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 266 Tweets: Fighters react to Robbie Lawler’s win over Nick Diaz

There were glimpses of the old Nick Diaz at UFC 266, and many clear looks of the current Nick Diaz as he returned after a six-year layoff to rematch Robbie Lawler. Seventeen years after the grizzled MMA vets faced off in the octagon at UFC 47, Lawler came out ahead with a third-round TKO that was called when Diaz sunk to the canvas.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Time check! Find out what time Nick Diaz makes his return tonight at UFC 266

The return of Nick Diaz is arguably overshadowing the two title fights atop the UFC 266 marquee later tonight (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a testament to Diaz’s long-lasting popularity among hardcore fight fans everywhere. LIVE! Stream UFC...
UFC
IBTimes

UFC 266: Georges St-Pierre Shares Bold Take On Nick Diaz's Return

For Georges St-Pierre, Nick Diaz’s UFC return could open doors for a big opportunity. Diaz is ending his six-year MMA hiatus by taking on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. As expected, many are looking forward to another entertaining fight courtesy of crowd-favorite Diaz. However, UFC legend St-Pierre is hoping for something bigger.
UFC
chatsports.com

Why it's impossible to feel great about the return of Nick Diaz

LAS VEGAS -- The return of Nick Diaz is complicated. I've been talking to professional fighters since 2009, but I have never had an interview go the way my conversation with Diaz went this week. Diaz, 38, returns from a six-year absence on Saturday, against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. He has done very little media in the buildup to this event -- and one can see why, given the interview he did grant to ESPN.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy