The metallic little racecars and plastic orange tracks of my childhood have come back to haunt me once more in the form of a video game: Hot Wheels Unleashed. Milestone, the Italy-based racing game developers behind Ride and MotoGP, is at the wheel of Mattel's prized toy racecars. Through my time with Hot Wheels Unleashed, I collected various Hot Wheels cars and raced through dozens of different tracks, but an overall feeling of being whelmed stuck with me. Hot Wheels Unleashed is about as good as most racing games can be, but beyond an awesome track-building game mode, it doesn't do an exceptional job of setting itself apart in any meaningful way, making it an above-average game.

