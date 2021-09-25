CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Comics Docuseries Coming To HBO Max From The Pixar Story Director

By Vanessa Armstrong
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max is continuing to increase its DC content with a three-part docuseries about the comic book company's history and legacy. Leslie Iwerks — an Academy Award and Emmy-nominated director whose previous credits include "The Pixar Story" and "The Imagineering Story" docuseries at Disney+ — will be co-directing the DC Comics docuseries. Greg Berlanti, the creative force behind The CW "Arrowverse," is on board as executive producer, and Mark Catalena will also executive produce and co-direct the project with Iwerks. Other executive producers on the project besides Iwerks, Berlanti, and Catalena are Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Rachael Jerahian, and Jonathan Gabay.

