Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka gets heated at referees: 'If I break my wrist, it's on ******* both of you'
HAVEN, Wis. — The referees made Brooks Koepka mad. Never, ever make Brooks Koepka mad. Koepka was playing with Daniel Berger in a foursomes match against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia on Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup when Berger’s drive at par-4 15th found fescue next to one of Whistling Straits’ multitude of bunkers. The ball finished next to a drainage area, a spot which Koepka and Berger felt Koepka was entitled relief (even opponent Garcia seem to think so).www.golfdigest.com
Comments / 0