Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka gets heated at referees: 'If I break my wrist, it's on ******* both of you'

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO