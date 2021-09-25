CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) not expected to play vs. Mississippi State

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The LSU Tigers are likely to be without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Stingley, who is dealing with a foot injury, is not expected to play in the SEC West matchup, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The top corner prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, Stingley will leave a huge hole in the secondary for the Bayou Bengals. Hopefully, this injury won’t linger on throughout the season.

