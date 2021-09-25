Five People Rushed to Hospitals After Shooting Aboard Metro Train
Five people were rushed to area trauma centers after a shooting aboard a Metro train on its way to the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, authorities said today.kfiam640.iheart.com
