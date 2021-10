In October, 50 years of the last eruption of Old Summit in La Palma will be fulfilled. Half a century later, the most active volcano of the Canaries - with the permission of El Teide- maintains in Vilo to the inhabitants of four municipalities of this small island of 85,000 inhabitants, since on Saturday, September 11, a new surge of earthquakes that has been Culminated this Sunday with a great eruption. Most of the earthquakes registered throughout the week were low magnitude, provoked by the accumulation of 11 million cubic meters of magma that was trying to go to the surface.

