CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wolfsburg crash at Hoffenheim to leave Bayern three points clear

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (AFP) – Wolfsburg crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday to miss their chance of going level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table. Elsewhere last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig brushed off recent poor results to climb to 10th with a 6-0...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg player ratings as Hoffenheim handed a humbling defeat to the undefeated Wolfsburg

It was a slow start to the first half as both the teams exchanged possession quite often in the first fifteen minutes. There was nothing happening for a long time even after Wolfsburg started asserting themselves on the match. The pace of the game was slow until Baku curled one in to the top right corner in the 25th minute to make it 1-0. Wolfsburg continued to hold most of the possession as Hoffenheim were ineffective when they had the ball. Just before the halftime, Hoffenheim managed to equalize through a header from Kramaric.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg: Hoffenheim will lock horns with Wolfsburg in the sixth matchday of the Bundesliga this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg: Preview. Hoffenheim started this season well...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Florian Wirtz
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Kevin Behrens
Person
Christoph Baumgartner
ESPN

Ten-man Bayern cruise past Fuerth to open up three-point lead

Bayern Munich eased past hosts Greuther Furth 3-1 on Friday, despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men, to open up a three point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. But Bayern top scorer Robert Lewandowski saw his scoring streak snap, after failing to equal Gerd Muller's...
MLS
ESPN

Wolfsburg suffer first league defeat of season at Hoffenheim

VfL Wolfsburg lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday after taking the lead, suffering their first defeat of the season to drop three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg looked to be on track for another win when Ridle Baku's sensational shot from 20 metres put them ahead in the...
MLS
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfsburg#Bayern Munich#Rb Leipzig#Borussia Dortmund#Bayer Leverkusen#French#American#Hertha
ESPN

Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg in their Champions League Group G showdown on Wednesday. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ivan Rakitic rescues late point for Sevilla in Champions League clash at Wolfsburg

Sevilla travelled to Germany this evening to take on Wolfsburg at the VfL Wolfsburg Arena in the second round of their Champions League campaign. Sevilla drew their opening fixture 1-1 with Salzburg at the Sanchez-Pizjuan back home in Andalusia, while Wolfsburg drew 0-0 away at Lille. Both results set the tone for this encounter; it ended up a stalemate, a 1-1 draw.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla player ratings as late drama helped Sevilla salvage a point against a determined Wolfsburg

In what seemed like a promising start to the first half, it slowly became dull. The first half was full of failed attempts and half chances. Both the teams tried desperately to make a dent, but couldn’t play exciting football even for 10 minutes. Both teams did, however, come close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but their attempts were blocked before bearing any fruit. Sevilla looked like the more aggressive team of the two, but their aggression was curtailed only to action outside the box.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski scores double as Bayern thrash Dynamo Kiev

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the second straight Champions League game this season as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 home win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday. Lewandowski claimed the 76th and 77th Champions League goals of his career as Bayern cantered into a two-goal lead...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG see Bayern's Lewandowski as option if Mbappe leaves

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

‘The second Havertz’: rising star Wirtz making Bundesliga history

Berlin (AFP) – Florian Wirtz is a rising star in the Bundesliga with the 18-year-old already a full Germany international on the back of superb performances for Bayer Leverkusen as the in-house replacement for Kai Havertz. “Florian has everything you need for an outstanding career,” Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Brandt seals Dortmund win over Augsburg despite Haaland absence

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund proved Saturday they can win in the Bundesliga without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland by grabbing a 2-1 victory at home to Augsburg. With Haaland again in the stands at Signal Iduna Park having also missed Tuesday’s Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon with...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Nkunku strikes again as Leipzig win eases pressure on Marsch

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig eased the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch as Christopher Nkunku scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum on Saturday. Portugal striker Andre Silva broke the deadlock after a goalless first half, before Nkunku took his tally to nine goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
90min.com

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Real leave it late to secure three points

Late goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a dramatic 2-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday night. Real had gone behind in the second half after making a poor start to the game. As they have so many times before though, Los Blancos managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat courtesy of two fine finishes.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Wolfsburg held at home as Bayern Munich stay top of Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP) – Wolfsburg lost their 100 percent record Sunday, missing the chance to regain top spot in the Bundesliga as their 1-1 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt meant defending champions Bayern Munich finish the weekend first in the table on goal difference. After winning their four previous league games,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy