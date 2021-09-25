CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ow, Ow! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Pack on the PDA During Global Citizen Fest Rehearsal

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ou4Kf_0c7uQ7yd00
Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

In love! Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted kissing and packing on the PDA during a rehearsal for Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Friday, September 24.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the pair could be seen singing while Shawn, 23, played guitar. They also leaned in to kiss one another as they rehearsed. Both the Canadian crooner and the former Fifth Harmony member, 24, are scheduled to perform at the event alongside Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Meek Mill. Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang will also make appearances during the 24-hour live show.

The concert, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, will be broadcast from many major cities in the world, including New York, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul. It will be available on several streaming platforms including Twitter, YouTube, Hulu, ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX and iHeartRadio.

The happy couple, who have been dating since August 2019, seem to be just as head over heels for one another as ever. “I love that guy,” Camila gushed over her man to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “He’s the best, and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

She also revealed he supported her on set while she filmed her Cinderella movie. “He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” Camila explained. “So, he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

Despite being super connected with her beau, she did note that she didn’t want him taking up the role of the Prince in the movie. “It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince], because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” Camila told the outlet.

The dynamic duo have sparked engagement rumors recently — and marriage definitely isn’t off the table, according to Shawn. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn told ET about the couple’s engagement prospects in December 2020. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shawn and Camila kissing during their Global Citizen Festival rehearsal!

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off New Short Hair in NYC

Camila Cabello has a brand new look with her shorter hair as she’s spotted out in New York City on Sunday afternoon (September 19). The 24-year-old singer and actress stopped by a local salon for a fresh cut after attending the Met Gala with super long hair earlier in the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
enstarz.com

Camila Cabello Went Mad After Shawn Mendes Broke Up With Her Publicly?— Cause of Recent Fight Revealed [REPORT]

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are some of the power celebrity couples of this generation as they regularly attend red carpet events together as well as sharing a kiss in public whenever they have the opportunity. However, the pair's relationship is reportedly on the rocks, and Mendes tried to break up with Cabello before the Met Gala; how true is this?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lang Lang
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Lizzo
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen#Shawn And Camila#Pda#Life Style#Canadian#Fifth Harmony#Meek Mill#Hulu#Abc News Live#Fx#Iheartradio#Irl
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes Says He & Justin Bieber ‘Never Talked About’ His Met Gala Date With Hailey Baldwin

While hooked up to a lie detector for a ‘Vanity Fair’ segment, Shawn Mendes dished on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, among other amusing topics. Shawn Mendes was put on the hot seat for Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test on Monday. The Canadian singer, 23, nervously laughed through a series of questions while hooked up to a lie detector, dishing about girlfriend Camila Cabello, his pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and, more notably, his idol Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he infamously attended the Met Gala with in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shawn Mendes (accidentally) reveals his true feelings about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes got caught in a lie that might jeopardize his friendship with Taylor Swift. The “Summer of Love” singer recently sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, September 20. During his time hooked up to the machine, Mendes revealed his true thoughts about fellow celebrities, including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Wonder: World Tour’

Shawn Mendes is hitting the road. For, the singer has announced that he will be going on tour very soon. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Stitches’ singer announced that he will be embarking on the ‘Wonder: World Tour’ beginning in 2022. In his announcement of the tour, he said:. “Can’t wait...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

See Shawn Mendes Talk About Whether He's A Nice Guy In Lie Detector Test

Shawn Mendes sat down with Vanity Fair to take the publication's infamous lie detector test and has opened up about meeting Justin Bieber, his relationship with Camila Cabello, his friendship with John Mayer, and his thoughts on Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Trying to keep his composure and failing as he laughed, Mendes shared that he wasn't a good liar and most people could tell when he was trying to be deceptive.
CELEBRITIES
tribuneledgernews.com

What Shawn Mendes really thinks of Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes thinks Joe Alwyn is a "little bit of a villain". The 23-year-old singer initially claimed he thought the 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actor - who is dating his friend Taylor Swift - was a "sweet guy" but then admitted he was "lying a bit" after triggering a lie detector alert.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Shawn Mendes Caught In A Big Lie During Lie Detector Test

It’s okay if you feel sorry for Shawn Mendes after hearing about a lie detector test he took during an interview with Vanity Fair (who would agree to that anyway?) The singer was asked some pretty awkward questions and the test called him out after he was asked about Taylor Swift and his approval of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Camila Cabello raises concern over climate change

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several artists teamed up with the NRDC Action Fund to pen a...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen's Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

You know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various fronts.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy