Ow, Ow! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Pack on the PDA During Global Citizen Fest Rehearsal

In love! Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted kissing and packing on the PDA during a rehearsal for Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Friday, September 24.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the pair could be seen singing while Shawn, 23, played guitar. They also leaned in to kiss one another as they rehearsed. Both the Canadian crooner and the former Fifth Harmony member, 24, are scheduled to perform at the event alongside Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Meek Mill. Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang will also make appearances during the 24-hour live show.

The concert, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, will be broadcast from many major cities in the world, including New York, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul. It will be available on several streaming platforms including Twitter, YouTube, Hulu, ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX and iHeartRadio.

The happy couple, who have been dating since August 2019, seem to be just as head over heels for one another as ever. “I love that guy,” Camila gushed over her man to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “He’s the best, and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

She also revealed he supported her on set while she filmed her Cinderella movie. “He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” Camila explained. “So, he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

Despite being super connected with her beau, she did note that she didn’t want him taking up the role of the Prince in the movie. “It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince], because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” Camila told the outlet.

The dynamic duo have sparked engagement rumors recently — and marriage definitely isn’t off the table, according to Shawn. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn told ET about the couple’s engagement prospects in December 2020. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

