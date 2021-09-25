Isaac Fonseca, the Mexican Novillera who has won everything: I am looking to enter the history of sales

It was not an easy decision, but a little over a year ago Felix Gullón (52) thought that the time had come to pass and leave behind Aguilar de Campo and the cookie factory that raised his great-grandfather Manuel. There he worked for 17 years. "It cost me a lot to decide, it has given me a lot to leave and I have thrown many tears, but it was a time when I was going to lose health, I'm clear that I'm not going to spend my life fighting and now I'm happy," confesses the entrepreneur That, together with his wife, María Santana, has ridden her own business in Jaén. Of cookies, of course, because it is what he knows how to do.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO