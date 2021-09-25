CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaac Fonseca, the Mexican Novillera who has won everything: I am looking to enter the history of sales

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Isaac Fonseca pandemic arrived, he already had an exciting season ahead after debuting in 2019 with chiders in Gijón. Subsequent successes placed him as one of the nickners to take into account in 2020. When the atmosphere could be diluted in the short memory of the sector, Isaac Fonseca proposed to hit the table on each of the opportunities to refresh the position of the. He presents this Saturday in the sales willing to close a year marked by the triumph. He has won everything. From the Golden potter of Villaseca to the circuits of the Toro de Lidia Foundation (Madrid and North). Updated Date: 25 September 2021, 05:13.

Ana Obregón's painful message after the entry of his father: I need to be more time with you

Ana Obregón (66) lives a few days of incessant concern due to the hospital admission of his father. Antonio García, 95, is fighting against health problems caused by an infection that took him directly to the emergency room. A trance that for the actress is being hard, given that she in a year and a half she has lost her son and her mother, so she fear of her is logical. For this, she is having the support of her sisters, Amalia and Celia, who have turned with her father as she surpasses her ailments.
Felix Gullón gives a slam in the war of the cookies: I was going to lose health

It was not an easy decision, but a little over a year ago Felix Gullón (52) thought that the time had come to pass and leave behind Aguilar de Campo and the cookie factory that raised his great-grandfather Manuel. There he worked for 17 years. "It cost me a lot to decide, it has given me a lot to leave and I have thrown many tears, but it was a time when I was going to lose health, I'm clear that I'm not going to spend my life fighting and now I'm happy," confesses the entrepreneur That, together with his wife, María Santana, has ridden her own business in Jaén. Of cookies, of course, because it is what he knows how to do.
