Bozeman’s citizen advisory board system is due for a trim in the next few months and the city is looking for members to sit on the soon-to-be convened new boards. There are now 40 boards ranging from the cemetery board to the zoning commission, but most will be culled to five superboards in December. A handful, like the Ethics Committee, will remain in place.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO